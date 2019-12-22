SASTRA-Ramanujan Award for Warwick University faculty

Research attitude rather than knowledge in technicalities will help find solutions to several problems in mathematics, said Ken Ono, vice-president, American Mathematical Society and Thomas Jefferson Professor of Mathematics, University of Virginia. He made the remark while inaugurating the international conference on number theory at the SASTRA Deemed University campus at Kumbakonam on Saturday, when he also gave away the SASTRA-Ramanujan Award to Adam Harper, Assistant Professor, University of Warwick, England.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award, Mr. Harper pointed out that the good friendship between Ramanujan and G.H.Hardy of Cambridge University led to research in number theory. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Krishnaswamy Alladi of University of Florida and SASTRA-Ramanujan Award Committee chairman said the award earned the recognition of the Royal Society at England, which in its December 2019 special issue of the Philosophical Transactions to commemorate the Centenary of Ramanujan’s election as FRS published a paper titled Ramanujan’s Legacy: The SASTRA prize winners.

This year’s SASTRA-Ramanujan Award was being presented to Mr. Harper for his outstanding contributions to probabilistic number theory.

Speakers from the U.S., U.K., Canada and India would be delivering lectures at the conference, he said.