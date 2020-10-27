SASTRA launches online courses

12 UG and PG courses will be offered

SASTRA University has launched undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, in the online mode, pursuant to the recent University Grants Commission regulations.

A total of 12 UG and PG programmes will be offered on the MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) platform, as per norms and standards prescribed by the UGC, providing a wide array of choices for learners with a diverse learning appetite, a press release said.

The B.Com programme will be offered in collaboration with KS Academy, a CA coaching institute, providing dual engagement for students to pursue the degree programme as well as undergo foundational inter-final coaching. For the BBA in Logistics Management course, SASTRA has collaborated with the Logistics Skill Council of the Union Ministry of Skill & Entrepreneurship, to provide a focused approach to students to build capacity in the logistics sector, said S. Gopalakrishnan, director of the Online and Distance Education Department.

The Master of Fine Arts course focuses on aspects of Indic arts and culture, with courses in music, yoga, temple architecture, harikatha, Vaishnavism and Saivism. The other programs are BCA, B.A., M.Sc., MBA, M. Com and M.A. in Sanskrit and Divyaprabhandam.

The MoU was signed recently by S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, with the Logistics Skill Council and KS Academy.

Online registration for the courses has commenced, and one can register at www.sastra.edu, until December 31.

Classes will begin from the 3rd week of January 2021, Dr. Gopalakrishnan added.