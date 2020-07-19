SASTRA increases reservation for students from Thanjavur, Tiruchi

SASTRA, a deemed-to-be university, has increased its reservation in B. Tech seats for students from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts. The institution is located in Thanjavur district.

A statement by SASTRA said seats reserved for students from Tiruchi and Thanjavur have been increased from 20% to 30% for the academic year 2020-21 alone. Students who had completed their Class 10 and Plus Two in Tiruchi and Thanjavur educational districts were eligible under this allocation. Selection would be based on merit, the statement said.

“This will provide more opportunity for local students to study in SASTRA, which is among the top 20 universities in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings for 2020,” Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said.

Students can apply online until July 31, 2020, and rankings will be released on the same day, the statement said. Counselling and admissions will be conducted online. While regular classes will start once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, online bridge courses will be conducted till then.