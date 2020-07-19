SASTRA increases reservation for students from Thanjavur, Tiruchi

SASTRA, a deemed-to-be university, has increased its reservation in B. Tech seats for students from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts. The institution is located in Thanjavur district.
A statement by SASTRA said seats reserved for students from Tiruchi and Thanjavur have been increased from 20% to 30% for the academic year 2020-21 alone. Students who had completed their Class 10 and Plus Two in Tiruchi and Thanjavur educational districts were eligible under this allocation. Selection would be based on merit, the statement said.
“This will provide more opportunity for local students to study in SASTRA, which is among the top 20 universities in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings for 2020,” Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said.
Students can apply online until July 31, 2020, and rankings will be released on the same day, the statement said. Counselling and admissions will be conducted online. While regular classes will start once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, online bridge courses will be conducted till then.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath