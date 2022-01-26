Tamil Nadu

SASTRA gives award to four of its alumni

The SASTRA Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2020 were presented in recognition of SASTRA Alumni's service in three identified areas.

This time 1994-batch Mechanical Engineering graduate Manoj Varghese, Chief Platform Head - Mahindra & Mahindra, received the award for “‘Corporate Leadership”. S Kalyankumar andK. Sundarajan, professors of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alabama, for their “Public Service Excellence”. Both are 1998 graduates in Mechanical Engingeering. Prominent B2B start-up Ninjacart Co-Founder C. Vasudevan, a 2007 Biotech graduate of SASTRA, was awarded for ‘Entrepreneurial Excellence’.

S.V. Ramanan, CEO of Intellect Design & Secretary of the SASTRA Alumni Association and himself a Distinguished Alumnus Award-winner presented the awards and citation.


