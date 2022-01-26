SASTRA gives award to four of its alumni

The SASTRA Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2020 were presented in recognition of SASTRA Alumni's service in three identified areas.
This time 1994-batch Mechanical Engineering graduate Manoj Varghese, Chief Platform Head - Mahindra & Mahindra, received the award for “‘Corporate Leadership”. S Kalyankumar andK. Sundarajan, professors of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alabama, for their “Public Service Excellence”. Both are 1998 graduates in Mechanical Engingeering. Prominent B2B start-up Ninjacart Co-Founder C. Vasudevan, a 2007 Biotech graduate of SASTRA, was awarded for ‘Entrepreneurial Excellence’.
S.V. Ramanan, CEO of Intellect Design & Secretary of the SASTRA Alumni Association and himself a Distinguished Alumnus Award-winner presented the awards and citation.