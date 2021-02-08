Sasikala’s return: Police deployed at inter-State border in Hosur

It did not deter the celebratory mood in the AMMK camp

The inter-State border at Athibelle was fortified with heavy police presence and barricades in anticipation of trouble over the arrival of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader Sasikala, who is set to return to Tamil Nadu on Monday after her four-year incarceration on corruption charges. In a late night directive, Krishnagiri police issued a warning against the use of the AIADMK party flags by Ms. Sasikala or her loyalists.

The police also forbid convoy of more than five tailing Ms. Sasikala’s vehicle. Vehicles violating the order would be intercepted and booked for violations, the release said. Further, local celebratory stoppages would be regulated by not less than 10 uniformed AMMK party cadres to avoid overcrowding. District Police Superintendent Bandi Gangadhar also warned against use of flex boards and banners without permission.

In Paaireddypatty, Dharmapuri, AMMK loyalists vehicles were stopped by the police.

The police deployments, however, did not seem to deter the celebratory mood in the AMMK camp as Sasikala loyalists thronged the stretch along the inter-State border with balloons in the hues of AMMK flag.