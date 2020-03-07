Sasikala’s release will trigger political churn in State: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday claimed that when V.K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is released after the end of her prison term, it could cause a “major change” in Tamil Nadu politics.

According to him, it will be difficult to do politics in the State without Sasikala.

“She has experience and talent. An entire community is backing her,” he claimed during an interaction with journalists at the Coimbatore International Airport.

Backs Rajinikanth

Dr. Swamy rejected the charge that the AIADMK was being controlled by the BJP.

Mr. Swamy said he would back actor Rajinikanth if the latter continued to speak “in the same fashion” as he had done during the golden jubilee celebrations of Thuglak magazine.

Asked about Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, he retorted, “Who is he?”