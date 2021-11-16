Sasikala’s plea on crop insurance

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 00:23 IST

V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, on Monday called for the extension of time for the enrolment of farmers under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana - PMFBY) by at least two weeks, for the paddy crop being raised during the samba season.

She said the extension was required in the light of continuing rain in the southern districts and the Cauvery delta. Referring to reports that food was being served at Amma Unavagams only on collecting charges, she recalled the Chief Minister’s statement that free food would be served till the end of the rainy season.

