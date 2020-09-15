Sasikala’s jail term may end on Jan. 27 next year

Bengaluru:

The close aide of former TN CM Jayalalithaa may undergo one more year of imprisonment, till February 27, 2022, if she failed to pay a fine.

V.K. Sasikala Natarajan, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, lodged in central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru since 2017, may be released on January 27, 2021, the prison department has confirmed.

It has also said that Sasikala may undergo one more year of imprisonment, till February 27, 2022, if she failed to pay a fine.

T. Narasimamurthy, city-based social activist, had filed an RTI query seeking details of her release in August, but his request was initially turned down. After he approached the higher authorities, the information was shared on September 11.

Sasikala, convict No. 9234, is serving her term in central prison since February 15, 2017, after the Supreme Court set aside the High Court acquittal and upheld the trail court conviction in the disproportionate assets case, which also involved Jayalalithaa. The court had ordered Sasikala to pay a fine of ₹10 crore, beside serving four years of imprisonment.

Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran and her close confidante J. Ilavarasi are also serving jail term along with her.