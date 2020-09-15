Sasikala’s jail term may end on Jan. 27 next year

V.K. Sasikala Natarajan, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, lodged in central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru since 2017, may be released on January 27, 2021, the prison department has confirmed.
It has also said that Sasikala may undergo one more year of imprisonment, till February 27, 2022, if she failed to pay a fine.
T. Narasimamurthy, city-based social activist, had filed an RTI query seeking details of her release in August, but his request was initially turned down. After he approached the higher authorities, the information was shared on September 11.
Sasikala, convict No. 9234, is serving her term in central prison since February 15, 2017, after the Supreme Court set aside the High Court acquittal and upheld the trail court conviction in the disproportionate assets case, which also involved Jayalalithaa. The court had ordered Sasikala to pay a fine of ₹10 crore, beside serving four years of imprisonment.
Also read: AIADMK power struggle: Movers and shakers
Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran and her close confidante J. Ilavarasi are also serving jail term along with her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath