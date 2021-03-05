‘Sasikala’s decision will fulfil Jaya’s dream’

CHENNAI

BJP leader says former CM dreamt of a united AIADMK

BJP national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi on Thursday welcomed V.K. Sasikala’s decision to step aside from politics and said that her move will fulfil “Amma’s [Jayalalithaa] dreams” of a united AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters at the party State headquarters here, Mr. Ravi said, “Amma dreamt of a united AIADMK, strong AIADMK. But now Sasikala has taken a decision and it will fulfil Amma’s dreams.”

Mr. Ravi also said he expected AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran to take a decision in the same way. “Dhinakaran, also I hope, will fulfil Amma’s dreams,” he said.

His statement comes amidst speculation that the BJP is trying to rope in the AMMK into the AIADMK fold. A senior BJP leader told The Hindu on Wednesday that such a proposal had been floated last week by the BJP, but senior leaders of the AIADMK were not on board with the proposal. Mr. Ravi asked why the BJP would want to break the AIADMK.

“Do you think we want to break the AIADMK? To curb Amma’s dreams? No. Our main intention is to defeat the DMK alliance. We want the AIADMK to retain power,” Mr. Ravi said.

He claimed that if the DMK comes to power, only the family of DMK leaders will progress unlike the AIADMK where the State will progress.