Sasikala’s assets worth around ₹15 crore attached
The Income Tax (IT) Department on Friday attached assets worth around ₹15 crore, belonging to V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.
Sources in the IT department said this was a part of its ongoing operations and inquiries on her. Till date, assets worth over ₹2,000 crore have been attached pertaining to Benami transactions.
