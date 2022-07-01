Tamil Nadu

Sasikala’s assets worth around ₹15 crore attached

V.K. Sasikala. File

V.K. Sasikala. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Friday attached assets worth around ₹15 crore, belonging to V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

Sources in the IT department said this was a part of its ongoing operations and inquiries on her. Till date, assets worth over ₹2,000 crore have been attached pertaining to Benami transactions.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2022 10:14:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sasikalas-assets-worth-around-15-crore-attached/article65590567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY