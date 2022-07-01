Sasikala’s assets worth around ₹15 crore attached

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Friday attached assets worth around ₹15 crore, belonging to V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

Sources in the IT department said this was a part of its ongoing operations and inquiries on her. Till date, assets worth over ₹2,000 crore have been attached pertaining to Benami transactions.