The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Monday visited rain-hit parts of Poonamallee and gave away relief materials to residents of the area. On Sunday, she went to certain localities of south Chennai such as Velachery, Taramani and Besant Nagar.
Sasikala visits rain-hit areas in city
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
November 23, 2021 00:39 IST
