Sasikala urges State govt. to roll back hike in life tax on motor vehicles

November 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s aide and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala, on Monday, condemned the State government’s decision to hike the rate of life tax on motor vehicles. 

In a statement, Ms. Sasikala dubbed the decision as a “Deepavali gift” for people having to put up with “such a heavy burden.” She pointed out that such revision of life tax on motor vehicles was last carried out in 2008 and 2010 respectively for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The government led by Jayalalithaa, despite facing a “severe financial crunch,” did not bring into effect any such hike, recalled Ms. Sasikala.  

Ms. Sasikala demanded its rollback.

The rate of life tax for a new motorcycle would hereafter be 12% if the total cost exceeds ₹1 lakh, and 10% if the total cost is below ₹1 lakh.

Likewise, different rates of life tax have been stipulated for old two-wheelers, and other vehicles, depending on the age of the vehicles. The life tax for tourist motor cabs, construction equipment vehicles, among others have also been revised.

Ms. Sasikala further said the power tariff, property tax rates and registration charges went up ever since the DMK assumed office.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referring to the road accident in which two persons were run over by a car in Chennai in the early hours of Monday, alleged that the driver was under the influence of ganja. Mr. Dhinakaran said the accident reflects the DMK’s “failure” to curb the prevalence of ganja and other drugs. He called upon Chief Minister M.K Stalin to nip the “addiction culture” among the youth in the bud.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam / motorsport / road transport

