Sasikala urges State govt. to keep sufficient stock of fertilizer ready

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K.Sasikala on Thursday urged the State government to keep sufficient stock of fertilizer ready for the Cauvery delta region.

In a statement, she said there was no clarity with regard to the extent of cultivation and the quantity of fertilizer required.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, condemned the government for terminating the services of 1,311 full-time temporary assistant lecturers, who were working at polytechnic colleges and special institutions on a consolidated pay of ₹15,000 per month since 2019. This was against the assurance given by the ruling party in its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly poll. He demanded the reinstatement of the affected teachers.