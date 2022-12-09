Sasikala urges State government to render immediate assistance to people hit by cyclone

December 09, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Saturday urged the State government to render immediate assistance to people severely hit by Cyclone Mandous.

In a statement, she said relief should be provided to those who lost their homes or livelihood opportunities. There were reports of fishermen in Nagapattinam district not being able to fish for the last six days. Likewise, in Mamallapuram, the fisherfolk was said to be finding it difficult to keep their vessels and other properties in safe places. In Marakkanam, more than 10 houses were completely damaged. People had been complaining that several relief centres remained closed and officials had not carried out any follow up.