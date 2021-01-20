Sasikala to walk free from prison on Jan. 27

V.K. Sasikala, close confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, convicted in the disproportionate assets case, will be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on the morning of January 27.
Sasikala will complete her four-year prison term on that day. “She is eligible for release on January 27 during the morning hours,” prison officials reportedly informed her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian. Sasikala had earlier applied for remission of her sentence but in vain.
Her vow
On the day she left to serve her prison sentence in Bengaluru in February 2017, she had visited Jayalalithaa’s burial place at the Marina where she was seen fervently slapping the surface thrice taking a vow.
Back then the AIADMK’s Twitter handle had said she “had taken a mighty vow to overcome the conspiracy”.
It is not clear whether Sasikala will return to Chennai on the same day after her release from the prison.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath