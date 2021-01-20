Sasikala to walk free from prison on Jan. 27

V.K. Sasikala, close confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, convicted in the disproportionate assets case, will be released from the Parappanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on the morning of January 27.

Sasikala will complete her four-year prison term on that day. “She is eligible for release on January 27 during the morning hours,” prison officials reportedly informed her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian. Sasikala had earlier applied for remission of her sentence but in vain.

Her vow

On the day she left to serve her prison sentence in Bengaluru in February 2017, she had visited Jayalalithaa’s burial place at the Marina where she was seen fervently slapping the surface thrice taking a vow.

Back then the AIADMK’s Twitter handle had said she “had taken a mighty vow to overcome the conspiracy”.

It is not clear whether Sasikala will return to Chennai on the same day after her release from the prison.