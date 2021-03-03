Sasikala to stay away from politics

03 March 2021 22:03 IST

Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent “common enemy” DMK from coming to power.

Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V.K. Sasikala, close aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on March 3 announced she would “stay away from politics” but would pray for the “golden rule of Jayalalithaa”.

In a statement, she urged “true supporters of Amma” to work like siblings and ensure “Jayalalithaa’s golden rule continues”.

She said, “I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma”.

She appealed to Jayalalithaa's “true supporters” to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent “common enemy”, the DMK, identified as “evil force” by the late Chief Minister, from coming to power.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case, Sasikala in February announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK floated by her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran in the polls, were keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the State especially in the context of the Assembly elections.