Sasikala to return to Chennai on February 8

The date of return of V. K. Sasikala, aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu has been put off by a day.

According to T.T.V. Dhinakaran, her nephew and general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Sasikala will leave for Chennai on the morning of February 8 instead of February 7. He called upon his followers to make arrangements to welcome her back to the State without causing inconvenience to others and only after following safety protocols for COVID-19.

After her release from a Bengaluru jail on January 27, Sasikala is now under quarantine at a resort in Karnataka. Nearly a week before her release, she had tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, she was discharged from a hospital as she had been asymptomatic and had remained without oxygen support for three days.