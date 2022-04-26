Sasikala to begin ‘political journey’ shortly

The sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala, on Tuesday, said she would shortly begin her ‘political journey.’

She was responding to reporters’ queries at Chennai airport before leaving for Tiruchi.

To another query whether she would prefer an appeal against the order of a Chennai civil court a few weeks ago, dismissing her claim over the party, Ms. Sasikala replied in the affirmative and said she would move the Madras High Court.

Addressing an “iftaar” party organised by the AMMK, the party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the ruling DMK for having supported the amendment to the Citizenship Act in 2003, following which the system of the National Register of Citizens came into being. Nineteen years ago, the DMK was part of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

On the issue of electricity shortage, Mr. Dhinakaran said people of the State did not elect M.K. Stalin as Chief Minister for giving explanations on how the problem arose. Instead, he should focus his efforts to ensure that the problem did not recur.