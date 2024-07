The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K Sasikala, will begin her State-wide tour on July 17.

She will commence her trip with Tenkasi and cover Kadayanallur, Vasudevanallur and Sankarankovil till July 20, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has reiterated its position of having no reconciliation with Ms Sasikala, former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.