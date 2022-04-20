Sasikala to be questioned in Kodanad case 

This is the first time she will be questioned in the case

The special team of police that is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder case at Kodanad estate, will question former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala in Chennai on Thursday. This is the first time she will be questioned in the case.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said Ms. Sasikala will be questioned at her residence in T. Nagar, Chennai. A summons was issued to her with regard to the questioning, the official added.

Sasikala was serving prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case when armed men gained entry into the estate bungalow at Kodanad in the Nilgiris, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and her, in April 2017 after murdering a security guard.

The special team issued summons to Ms. Sasikala after questioning several persons, including suspects and witnesses.

Three accused in the case, namely D. Deepu, M.S. Satheesan and A. Santhosh Samy, had pleaded the trial court to summon and examine former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Sasikala, her relatives J. Elavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran, former Collector of the Nilgiris P. Shankar, former SP of the Nilgiris Murali Rambha, AIADMK State organiser Sajeevan, estate’s manager Natarajan and one Sunil, who is associated with Mr. Sajeevan.

The trio later moved the Madras High Court with a revision petition against the refusal of the trial court to summon them.

The special team questioned former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty in the case here on April 15.