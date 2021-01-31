Sasikala to be discharged from Bengaluru hospital today

She was being treated for COVID-19

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who was released from jail recently but is under treatment at the Victoria hospital where she had been admitted for COVID-19, will be discharged on Sunday.

Victoria Hospital Medical Superintendent Ramesh Krishna K. said she would be discharged after morning rounds by the doctors on Sunday. “She completed 10 days of treatment on Saturday and has been asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen support for three days. As per protocol, there is no need to test her before discharge and she can be discharged,” he said.

According to a bulletin released by the hospital on Saturday, “The team of doctors attending to her have taken the decision that she is fit for discharge. She will be discharged on January 31 with advice of home quarantine.”

After her release on January 27, Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, continued to be at the hospital for treatment. She was admitted to the hospital on January 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospital authorities had said that she would be discharged on the 10th day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least three days.

“Ms. Sasikala is asymptomatic. She is conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable and her blood sugar is under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored,” the hospital’s bulletin released on Saturday said.

She was admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness and fever.

From Bowring, she was shifted to Victoria on January 21 after she was diagnosed of SARI.

Subsequently, her chest CT thorax showed features suggestive of severe respiratory infection and she was tested for COVID-19 again. She tested positive the same day. She was then admitted to the COVID-19 ICU at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, the designated facility on Victoria hospital premises. She has been on treatment as per COVID-19 protocols since then.