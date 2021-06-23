Sasikala slams AIADMK leadership for ‘squandering’ RS seat

Criticises decision to field K.P. Munusamy in the Assembly election

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala has criticised the party leadership for “having squandered” one Rajya Sabha seat to the party’s principal rival, the DMK.

In a conversation with one of her supporters over the phone, an audio clip of which was released by Ms. Sasikala’s office on Tuesday, she alluded to the party’s decision of fielding deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy in the recent Assembly election despite having made him an MP a year ago and the consequent resignation of Mr. Munusamy from the Upper House on getting elected to the Assembly from Veppanahalli. “At the time of deciding the party nominations for the Rajya Sabha [in early 2020], it should have been made known to him that he cannot be accommodated as he wanted to contest in the Assembly poll to be held a year later. How many posts would be given to one individual?” she wondered.

Ms. Sasikala pointed out that there were several “senior and young” persons in the party and any one of them could have been given the Rajya Sabha ticket. Her office released five audio clips to the media during the day.