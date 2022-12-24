ADVERTISEMENT

Sasikala says she is common to all the sections of AIADMK

December 24, 2022 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Friday said she was common to all sections in the AIADMK.

Interacting with reporters after participating in an event to mark Christmas, Ms. Sasikala likened herself to the mother in a family. “I am common to all. I am engaged in unifying the activities of all. We will all face the Lok Sabha election together,” she observed.

To another query why former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was not taken abroad for further treatment, Ms. Sasikala contended that the former Chief Minister herself was not in favour of going abroad and she had conveyed this to doctors who treated her. He, however, hastened to add that she [Ms. Sasikala] was interested in taking her abroad for the treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US