Sasikala says she is common to all the sections of AIADMK

December 24, 2022 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Friday said she was common to all sections in the AIADMK.

Interacting with reporters after participating in an event to mark Christmas, Ms. Sasikala likened herself to the mother in a family. “I am common to all. I am engaged in unifying the activities of all. We will all face the Lok Sabha election together,” she observed.

To another query why former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was not taken abroad for further treatment, Ms. Sasikala contended that the former Chief Minister herself was not in favour of going abroad and she had conveyed this to doctors who treated her. He, however, hastened to add that she [Ms. Sasikala] was interested in taking her abroad for the treatment.