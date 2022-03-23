No one can change facts, says Sasikala

‘O. Panneerselvam had only spoken truth’

The sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Wednesday said no one could change facts, which “cannot be suppressed.”

She was responding to journalists’ queries at her residence in T. Nagar on the deposition of the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday before the Arumughaswamy Commission, which is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016, that he did not have any suspicion regarding Jayalalithaa’s death and he still held her in esteem.

“What was known to God was made known to people too yesterday,” Ms. Sasikala observed, adding that Mr. Panneerselvam had only spoken truth.

She did not believe that people had viewed her negatively. It was the “handiwork” of those who did not like her politically. As for the establishment of the inquiry commission, she herself had wanted it because only then facts would be brought out.

Asked whether she had any regret about the AIADMK leadership not appealing to her to come back to the party, Ms. Sasikala replied that she had no regrets as she did not take such an attitude seriously.