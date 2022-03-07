Sasikala renews call for unity among AIADMK workers

Ms. Sasikala, the former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, recently wrapped up a two-day visit to the southern districts of TN, and said she would protect the party

“Let us preserve the party in the footsteps of Puratchi Thalaivar [the party founder M.G.Ramachandran] and Puratchi Thalaivi [Jayalalithaa], overcoming all trials and tribulations. Let us not entertain any worry,” Ms. Sasikala said, in a statement, after wrapping up her two-day visit to southern districts of the State.

Ms. Sasikala’s statement followed the expulsion of AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam’s brother and chief of the Theni District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) O. Raja, who met her in Tiruchendur on Friday.

Ms. Sasikala said even though she went to the districts on a “pilgrimage,” a number of persons including the youth and the old had wanted her to protect the party. She assured them that she would fulfill their desire and strive for the restoration of the “people’s regime.”

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, expressed “sadness” over the expulsion of Mr. Raja, who, he said, was his “former friend.” His party’s office-bearers would go around the State as part of preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. He announced that his party would hold a demonstration in Tiruchi on March 14 on the Mekedatu issue.

In another statement, former Chief Minister and the AIADMK’s co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the State government should provide funds to primary agricultural cooperative societies towards the amounts of jewel loans waived.