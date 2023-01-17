Sasikala reiterates call for unity among members of the AIADMK

January 17, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday reiterated her call for unity among all members of the party to defeat the ruling DMK in the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Interacting with journalists at her residence in T. Nagar, Chennai, after paying homage to the party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran on his birth anniversary, Ms. Sasikala expressed hope that all volunteers in the party would come together. “We will definitely teach a fitting lesson to the DMK,” she said.

To a query on whether she would meet former Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam as part of the unity efforts in the organisation, she replied in the affirmative.

At the party headquarters, Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag, garlanded the statues of M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa and cut a 106-kg cake to mark the birth anniversary of the party’s founder. He handed over a demand draft for ₹5 lakh to C. Jagadambal, widow of S. Chellappan, a party functionary of Madurantakam in Chengalpattu, and another draft for ₹10 lakh to C. Shyamala, widow of N. Chandrasekaran, who worked for 38 years at the party’s office in New Delhi.

Mr. Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of M.G. Ramachandran near the Spencer’s junction on Anna Salai, visited the latter’s private residence in Ramapuram and presented mementoes to 17 authors of the party founder’s biography. Among those present on the occasion were Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor for the Panneerselvam group; R. Vaithilingam, joint coordinator, and J.C.D. Prabhakar and P.H. Manoj Pandian, deputy coordinators.

The AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran paid floral homage to M.G. Ramachandran by garlanding the latter’s statue near the office of Kottakuppam municipality in Villupuram district.