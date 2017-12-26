Sasikala Pushpa meets TTV

Sasikala Pushpa, the expelled Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) of the AIADMK, called on T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday.

While Ms. Pushpa was not available for comment, the rebel leader termed the meeting as a courtesy call and said she wanted to greet him in person on his victory in the bypoll.

Ms. Pushpa shot into the limelight in August 2016 after her expulsion from the party.

Later, she told the Rajya Sabha that she was “being compelled to resign from her MP post” and claimed that her life was under threat. Ms. Pushpa had, earlier this year, also urged the EC not to accept V.K. Sasikala’s appointment as interim general secretary.

Mr. Dhinakaran downplayed the meeting saying that it is in fitness of things to forgive and forget when someone wants to make amends for past actions.