Sasikala, Panneerselvam competing to destroy AIADMK, says Deepa

Jayalalithaa’s niece and general secretary of MGR Amma Deepa Federation, J. Deepa on Thursday charged O. Pannerselvam of colluding with Sasikala and suppressing information about the health of former chief minister Jayalalithaa when she was in hospital.

On the sidelines of her election campaign at Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, she told mediapersons that Mr. Panneerselvam had staged a mendacious drama by reading out a speech prepared by Sasikala about the health of Jayalalithaa.

He had brought shame to the post of Chief Minister by calling Sasikala manbumigu chinnamma. Panneerselvam and E. Madhusudhanan have joined forces with Sasikala and betrayed Amma, she charged.

It was the duo who had insisted that Sasikala take over as the party’s general secretary . These people were colluding only to cling to their positions and were not working for the welfare of the people, she said.

Ms. Deepa also charged that Panneerselvam and Sasikala were competing with each other to destroy the party built by MGR and had lost the Two Leaves symbol, that had been retrieved by her aunt and former chief minister Jayalalithaa. “I am contesting this election only to recover the Two Leaves symbol and the party,” she added .

On February 14, after Sasikala’s conviction in the disproportionate wealth case, Ms. Deepa had met Mr. Panneerselvam at Jayalalithaa’s memorial and had said she would work along with him in the AIADMK. Yet, 10 days later on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, she floated her own outfit. She also chose to contest the by-election to RK Nagar independently.