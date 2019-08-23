Sasikala moves HC complaining about questions posed in FERA case

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala, now undergoing imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case, has moved the Madras High Court complaining about the manner in which a trial court was posing questions to her in a case booked under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) of 1973.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh on Thursday directed Special Public Prosecutor for ED cases G. Hema to accept notice and file a counter affidavit by September 3. However, by the course of the day, the ED filed a counter in the Registry claiming that there was nothing wrong in the way a special court for economic cases had posed questions.

The prosecuting agency pointed out that the case was related to hiring of transponders for the erstwhile J Jay TV Private Limited. The petitioner was the director of the company and her relative V. Bhaskaran was the Managing Director. The charges against them was they had paid Singapore $1,36,094 to one K. Ramachandran without Reserve Bank of India clearance.

Though the trial court had already questioned the convict long back, the incumbent presiding officer was not satisfied with it and hence decided to question her again. The questioning took place through video conferencing recently and she was asked about the activities of the television channel since she was the director of the company.

Objecting to such questions, she had approached the High Court claiming that only the Managing Director was answerable with the regarding the commissions and omissions by the television channel and that those questions could not be put to her. She also objected to a new set of questions posed to her by the Magistrate.