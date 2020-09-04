Sasikala may be released by September-end, says lawyer

CHENNAI

04 September 2020 00:15 IST

He says she is entitled to remission for good behaviour

V.K. Sasikala, confidante of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is serving a four-year prison sentence in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case, is expected to be released in September, her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian said.

Mr. Pandian said while her prison term will actually end in January 2021, she is entitled to remission for good behaviour as per the Karnataka Prison Manual. “This provision for reducing a sentence for good behaviour has so far not been denied to anyone. We believe that she would also get it. Already, she is eligible for a reduction of 129 days in her prison term based on the number of days served by her in jail,” Mr. Pandian told The Hindu.

On the issue of Ms. Sasikala having to pay a fine of ₹10 crore, he said it would be done within a matter of days.

“That will not be an issue. We are ready with it,” he said.

Rationale questioned

He also questioned the rationale of the Benami Prohibition Unit, Chennai, of the Income Tax (Investigation Wing) attaching approximately 71 properties located in four places, including one opposite Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam. The properties were purchased by Sri Hari Chandana Estates Pvt. Ltd., in which Ms. Sasikala is a shareholder. “We will reply to their notice within 90 days once Ms. Sasikala receives a copy of the notice at the Parapanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru and we receive directions from her,” Mr. Pandian said.

Mr. Pandian questioned as to how the properties could be attached citing Ms. Sasikala’s shareholding in the company as proof of wrongdoing. “The company bought these properties back in 2003. Ms. Sasikala became a shareholder only in 2013. If the department proceeds with the case, then it would pose a danger to almost every company whose dealings by shareholders who exit and enter the companies would come into question,” he said.