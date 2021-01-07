‘Sasikala likely to be released on or before Jan 27’

CHENNAI

07 January 2021 23:56 IST

Her counsel makes submission before High Court

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close confidante V.K. Sasikala is likely to be released from the Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru on or before January 27, according to her counsel N. Raja Senthoor Pandian.

The submission was made before Justices M. Duraiswamy and T.V. Thamilselvi of the Madras High Court during the hearing of a case filed by the Income Tax Department in 2008 with respect to her income for the year 1994-95.

During the course of hearing, Ms. Sasikala’s counsel told the court that it was nearly 11 months since he met her last in the prison where she was now undergoing four years of imprisonment after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that there was every likelihood of her getting released by the end of this month, the counsel urged the court to adjourn the tax case to the second week of February so that he could obtain necessary instructions from his client after her release.

Accepting his submission, the Bench adjourned the matter to the first week of February.