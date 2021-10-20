Sasikala is not part of AIADMK, says Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI

The AIADMK co-coordinator said the party had filed police complaints against Ms. Sasikala’s usage of the the party flag, and legal action would be taken

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said it has been made clear many times that V.K. Sasikala, aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is no longer part of the party.

Replying to a question about Ms. Sasikala, he said the AIADMK had filed police complaints against her usage of the AIADMK party flag and legal action would be taken. He also dismissed the claims made by Ms. Sasikala that she was general secretary of the AIADMK.

“Let her call herself whatever she wants. The Supreme Court and Election Commission have already ruled in our favour and elections are over. We are not concerned,” he said.