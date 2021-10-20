Tamil Nadu

Sasikala is not part of AIADMK, says Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said it has been made clear many times that V.K. Sasikala, aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is no longer part of the party.

Replying to a question about Ms. Sasikala, he said the AIADMK had filed police complaints against her usage of the AIADMK party flag and legal action would be taken. He also dismissed the claims made by Ms. Sasikala that she was general secretary of the AIADMK.

“Let her call herself whatever she wants. The Supreme Court and Election Commission have already ruled in our favour and elections are over. We are not concerned,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 4:37:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sasikala-is-not-part-of-aiadmk-says-edappadi-palaniswami/article37089619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY