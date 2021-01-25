Sasikala is conscious and alert, say doctors

V.K. Sasikala, close confidante of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is stable after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. A health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Sunday stated that she was conscious, alert and well-oriented.
With her symptoms easing, she is comfortable, walking with support, sitting comfortably and consuming food normally.
Sasikala was admitted to Victoria Hospital last week after she reported symptoms like fever, breathlessness and cough. She was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and initially tested negative for COVID-19.
The second test, however, showed that she had the virus, and the CT Thorax reports suggested that she had a severe respiratory infection.
Continuous monitoring
C.R. Jayanthi, Director-cum-Dean of BMCRI, said in a press release that Sasikala was being continuously monitored in the ICU. Her pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate were said to be normal.
Her oxygen saturation on Sunday was 98% with three litres of oxygen. Her blood sugar level is 198 and she is being administed insulin, said doctors.
Her sister-in-law J. Ilavarasi, who was admitted to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre, a dedicated COVID-19 facility at Victoria Hospital, is asymptomatic and stable. She is being treated as per standard treatment protocols.
