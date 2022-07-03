Sasikala for singular leadership in AIADMK

The cadre are distressed over recent developments, she says

Amid tussle between AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami over leadership in the party, V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on Sunday advocated single leadership, to be elected by the primary members of the party.

Addressing an audience assembled at Kumananchavadi near Poonamallee, she said, “The AIADMK definitely needs unitary leadership. However, at the same time, the leadership should be such that it is accommodative of every party worker and which would be elected by party workers, who hold the party flag up.”

Neither money nor muscle power can determine the party leadership but only the support of the people and the party workers can, she said. “Just by making some 10 or 20 people to support, one cannot claim leadership and thereby mislead oneself and hold on to the chair. One cannot become a leader that way,” she added.

Ms. Sasikala, who was briefly the AIADMK’s interim general secretary after Jayalalithaa’s death, claimed that the party would strengthen itself “under her leadership”. Earlier, she said the AIADMK, which had completed 50 years of existence, was witnessing several challenges now.

She said the AIADMK party workers were distressed, shedding tears due to the recent developments, and wondered whether all their hard work was only to witness such developments.

Ms. Sasikala wondered whether it was fair for the party workers, who could not contest in the local bodies by-elections. “Should party workers fall victim to the politics being played in the higher level by some people,” she asked.