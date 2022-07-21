Sasikala faults probe into Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s death

She seeks a transparent probe into the incident

She seeks a transparent probe into the incident

The AIADMK’s sidelined former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Wednesday faulted the way in which the probe into the death of a Class XII girl at a private school in Kallakurichi district was being executed.

Raising a number of questions on the investigation, Ms. Sasikala, in a statement, wondered whether there would be any material available on the school campus, where the girl was said to have died, after the Sunday’s violence. It was not known whether the police had seized all the CCTV cameras at the school and completed the task of interrogation with the school’s students before they were sent to their homes.

Disapproving of the comparison of the Kallakurichi violence with that of Thoothukudi in May 2018, when the AIADMK was in power, Ms. Sasikala said what happened then was “wrong.” At the same time, a similar mistake should not be conducted by the present government. She sought a transparent probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK said that it would hold its agitation in Chennai on Wednesday (July 27) on the issue of proposed power tariff hike.