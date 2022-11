ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of a contract employee, R. Sakthivel of Erode, who was buried alive in a 15 ft pit in Ashok Nagar, Madurai, during the execution of underground drainage work.

Demanding that one member of the employee’s family be given a government job on compassionate grounds, she added that proper compensation should be paid to the family of the employee.