Sasikala expresses concern over damage to standing paddy crop

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Monday expressed concerns over the damage caused to the standing paddy crop in Nagapattinam district which was to be harvested shortly in the wake of ongoing spell of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, she referred to reports that the crop, raised over 17,196 hectares, had been damaged and this was in and around Thirukkuvalai. Ms Sasikala sought compensation to be paid to affected farmers. There had been delay in the paddy procurement as the State government had not obtained relaxation from the Centre for higher moisture content, she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Calling upon the government to address the issue, Ms Sasikala wanted the authorities to open more direct purchase centres in the Cauvery delta  and ensure the completion of procurement without delay. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app