Sasikala expresses concern over damage to standing paddy crop

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Monday expressed concerns over the damage caused to the standing paddy crop in Nagapattinam district which was to be harvested shortly in the wake of ongoing spell of rain.

In a statement, she referred to reports that the crop, raised over 17,196 hectares, had been damaged and this was in and around Thirukkuvalai. Ms Sasikala sought compensation to be paid to affected farmers. There had been delay in the paddy procurement as the State government had not obtained relaxation from the Centre for higher moisture content, she said.

Calling upon the government to address the issue, Ms Sasikala wanted the authorities to open more direct purchase centres in the Cauvery delta  and ensure the completion of procurement without delay. 


