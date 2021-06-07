Sasikala did nothing for AIADMK’s victory in polls, says Kadambur Raju

Any decision on her re-entry into AIADMK will be taken by EPS, OPS: Kadambur Raju

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami would decide on the re-entry of Jayalalithaa’s close confidante V.K. Sasikala, who did nothing for the party’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls, former Minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C. Raju said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after distributing kabasura kudineer and masks to the public on behalf of AIADMK’s Information Technology Wing, Mr. Raju said Mr. Palaniswami had made the party’s stand on Mrs. Sasikala’s re-entry and her purported conversations with a few very clear. Any decision taken by the party’s coordinator and the joint-coordinator on her re-entry into AIADMK would be final, Mr. Raju said.

When asked about the performance of the DMK government, the former Minister said it would not be appropriate to comment on the DMK’s performance within just 30 days of its returning to power. The government’s performance could be gauged only after witnessing its performance for at least 100 days as the DMK itself had promised to the people during electioneering that it would solve all their problems within the first 100 days.

“Now, the government, armed with lockdowns, is battling the COVID-19 and hence we’ll wait for a few more days to appraise its performance,” Mr. Raju said.

On DMK’s charge that the 10-year-long AIADMK rule had derailed Tamil Nadu on all fronts, he said the State, under the rule of Jayalalithaa and then Mr. Palaniswami, had got A++ ranking in school education in the entire country. The State’s enviable performance in surplus power generation, industrial investments, healthcare, organ donation, etc., could not be eclipsed by anyone.

“The anti-COVID-19 operations launched by the AIADMK government earned the praise of even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we expect similar onslaught against the viral infection by the DMK government too,” Mr. Raju said.