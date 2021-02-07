Sasikala, Dhinakaran may incite violence: AIADMK

CHENNAI

07 February 2021 01:04 IST

AIADMK leaders complain to the DGP

Senior Ministers and AIADMK leaders on Saturday complained to Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy that V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, were trying to incite violence.

Ministers D. Jayakumar, P. Thangamani, C.Ve. Shanmugam and party presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan were among those who met Mr. Tripathy.

On Thursday, they lodged a complaint seeking to prevent Ms. Sasikala from using the AIADMK flag. “We have no objection to Ms. Sasikala’s return to the city on February 8. However, T.T.V. Dhinakaran said Ms. Sasikala would travel using the party flag. Mr. Dhinakaran said even if we complain to the DGP or the chiefs of armed forces, no one can prevent them. A few supporters of Ms. Sasikala said they would become 100 human bombs and reach Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Shanmugam said on Saturday.

Mr. Shanmugam alleged Mr. Dhinakaran issued a major threat, which would cause law and order problems in the State. To incite violence, Ms. Sasikala, Mr. Dhinakaran and their men have hatched a “major conspiracy”. The AIADMK government has been functioning successfully, he said.

“Ms. Sasikala, who has come out of prison, claims that she is the AIADMK leader and has been acting in contempt of the Supreme Court orders. They are planning to incite violence and blame the AIADMK,” said Mr. Shanmugam.

Meanwhile, a press release from the office of the DGP said the police would take precautionary measures to prevent political, religion and caste related problems

The release said, “We have received information that some specific group, with a political motive, are pretending as some other organisations and are planning to cause law and order problems by disrupting public transport and public peace. These types of activities will cause law and order problems and will be a stumbling block in maintaining the peace of the State.”

Action would be taken against those who indulged in unlawful acts, it added.