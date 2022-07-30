Sasikala, Dhinakaran express concern over NLCIL not selecting any candidate from Tamil Nadu

The sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK V.K. Sasikala and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran have expressed concern over the reported non-selection of even a single candidate, hailing from Tamil Nadu, in the recent recruitment of engineers by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL).

In a statement, Ms. Sasikala said it was shocking to know there was none from Tamil Nadu in the selected 299 candidates. It was “condemnable” that the NLCIL was “violating” its commitment of providing employment to locals, as parcels of land were made available by the people for the Corporation. Family members of those who had given lands for the NLCIL should be given preference in employment, she pointed out.

Echoing similar views, Mr. Dhinakaran, in a series of tweets, called for the cancellation of the selection list of candidates and said his organisation would launch an agitation if the NLCIL continued to neglect people of the State with regard to providing jobs.

Meanwhile, the deposed AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chennai airport before the latter’s departure. He told journalists that the Prime Minister enquired his health. On Thursday, the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was one among those who received Mr. Modi at the airport.