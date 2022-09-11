Sasikala, Dhinakaran assail DMK regime for power tariff hike

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 11, 2022 01:12 IST

AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran have condemned the hike in power tariff.

In a statement, Ms. Sasikala pointed out that the maximum quantum of hike was 53%. In respect of those domestic consumers using up to 200 units bi-monthly, a segment of which constituted about 63% of total consumers, the percentage of increase was 32%.

She said that those consuming up to 500 units would have to pay  ₹ 1,725 against ₹ 1,130, marking 53% increase, and in the case of use up to 200 units, the charges would go up from  ₹ 170 to  ₹ 225, reflecting 32% hike. Explaining how the tariff order would adversely affect other segments of consumers, she demanded that the move be rolled back.

Mr. Dhinakaran contended that the increase had been made, without giving any consideration to views of people expressed at public hearings, which were held for the sake of formality. It would further hit micro, small and medium enterprises, which were already in distress. All these issues would have been understood by the DMK government, had it functioned with conscience.

