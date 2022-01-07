Sasikala demands govt. to pay ₹1,000 per person for Pongal

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 01:32 IST

T.T.V. Dhinakaran decries senior Minister’s observation on Amma Unavagams

AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, demanded payment of at least₹ 1,000 each to people on the occasion of Pongal festival.

In a statement, she said the present arrangement of providing 21 items of grocery in packets was leading to delays in distribution. There were also reports of not all items reaching the beneficiaries. As a result, taxpayer’s money was being wasted. Instead, if rice, sugar and cane, along with an assistance of ₹1,000 had been given, by explaining the Government’s financial position, it would have been beneficial to the poor, farmers and petty traders.

Referring to the government’s latest round of restrictions on account of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Sasikala said the government should also see to it that people were able to celebrate Pongal without hassle.

Advertising

Advertising

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said a senior Minister’s observation on low-cost restaurants (“AmmaUnavagam”), was only a reflection of political vendetta. Calling upon the government not to close down the Amma Unavagams, Mr. Dhinakaran said the Minister’s statement had exposed as posturing the Chief Minister’s earlier assurance that the Unavagams would continue to function.