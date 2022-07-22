Sasikala criticises DMK govt. for increasing price of Aavin products

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 16:31 IST

The sidelined former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, has criticised the DMK government for hiking the prices of products of Aavin such as ghee, curd and lassi following the coverage of the products under the fold of Goods and Services Tax (GST). In a statement, she recalled it was only in March that the prices of ghee, milk powder, ice cream, and curd were increased. At that time, the prices went up by ₹30 per litre for ghee, ₹40 per kg for milk powder, ₹100 per kg for badam powder and ₹6 per litre for curd. This time, the prices rose by ₹45 per litre for ghee; ₹10- ₹20 per litre for curd and ₹2- ₹3 per 200 ml for lassi. This had “shocked” people. Citing the levy of 5% GST on food items, the DMK government hiked the price of ghee by 8.5%, “which amounts to daylight robbery,” Ms Sasikala observed, appealing to the Centre to take steps for the withdrawal of the GST levy on food items and to the State government to roll back the price hike for the products of Aavin.



