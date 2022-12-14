Sasikala criticises DMK for carrying out “coronation” of Udhayanidhi Stalin, using Cabinet reshuffle as an excuse

December 14, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK asked whether the swearing in of T.N. CM’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin as a Minister, was viewed as an “achievement of the Dravidian model”

The Hindu Bureau

V.K. Sasikala. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, on Wednesday criticised  the ruling DMK for carrying out a “coronation” in the guise of reshuffling the portfolios of Ministers of the T.N. Cabinet.

Alluding to the swearing-in of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and legislator of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency as a Minister earlier in the day, Ms Sasikala, in a statement, contended that this was viewed as an “achievement of the Dravidian model.”

She recalled that even when he [Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin] was an MLA, he had flagged off bus services. Ministers had “sung praises” of him.

“They [members of the ruling party] are flaunting this every day as a reflection of the Dravidian model,” Ms. Sasikala observed, adding that the day’s event had taken place when farmers and fishermen had been affected severely by the recent cyclone and heavy rainfall.

