Sasikala criticises AIADMK’s functioning as Opposition party

‘Certain people express reservations about her re-entry in anticipation of some positions’

‘Certain people express reservations about her re-entry in anticipation of some positions’

The present state of affairs in the AIADMK is a reflection of the workers not being bound by the leadership, the sidelined former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, said on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media here, she said only the cadre determined the leadership and this was the plan of party founder M.G. Ramachandran. “So, it is the workers who decide the leadership,” she said, asked for her reaction to the repeated statements of several leaders that she would not be readmitted to the party at any cost.

“Who are they to say that,” Ms. Sasikala asked. She added that only “certain people” were expressing reservations about her re-entry and they were possibly taking such a stand in anticipation of some positions.

To another question, she said people were of the view that the AIADMK had not been functioning “effectively” as the principal Opposition party.

On the DMK government’s performance in the last one year, Ms. Sasikala said the government should not wind up the welfare schemes initiated by former Chief Minister Jayalaithaa just for the sake of it. It should keep in mind that such schemes were launched in the interests of people.