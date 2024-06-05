Sasikala calls for unity among followers of MGR and Jayalalithaa

The former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, on Wednesday called upon workers of the party to come together.

The plea followed a call given by J.C.D. Prabhakar, a key aide of AIADMK former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and former Villivakkam MLA, for unity among the followers of AIADMK icons M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

In a statement, Ms. Sasikala said the organisation had “never experienced” such successive electoral setbacks. “There is no point in doing a solo performance. The time has come to decide whether the organisation should continue to suffer defeats or get back to success,” she said.

She recalled that before she went to prison in 2017 to serve her sentence in a disproportionate assets case, she made every effort to safeguard the AIADMK and its government. Later, the party lost power and it also did not remain united. “As far as I am concerned, crores of workers who are reposing faith in the party and people of the State are important. Please, come forward all those genuinely keen on ensuring that the party should not get destroyed and the people of the State should progress,” Ms. Sasikala said, adding that the goal should be the restoration of the “Amma reign” in 2026.

